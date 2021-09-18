CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

By INSIDENOVA STAFF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.

Janet Ritt
7d ago

May God wrap his arms around his family, students, and friends and help them to find comfort. 💔😢 🙏🙏🙏

Melissa Lietuvnikas
7d ago

My condolences to his family and friends. ❤

