DHS warns of text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 8 days ago

A text messaging scam purporting to offer benefits from several Oklahoma Human Services programs is targeting Oklahomans, the Department of Human Services announced Friday. The texting scam — the second scam about which the state agency has been notified this year — mentions benefits from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP; and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF; and Social Security Income, SSI, programs, DHS said.

