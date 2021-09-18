DHS warns of text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans
A text messaging scam purporting to offer benefits from several Oklahoma Human Services programs is targeting Oklahomans, the Department of Human Services announced Friday. The texting scam — the second scam about which the state agency has been notified this year — mentions benefits from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP; and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF; and Social Security Income, SSI, programs, DHS said.tulsaworld.com
