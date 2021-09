At the start of the 2020 season, Rafael Nadal was 840 points ahead of Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP ranking list, with two great rivals dominating the rest of the Tour in 2019. Rafa and Novak took all four Major titles and four Masters 1000 events in 2019, pushing each other to the limit and establishing the battle for world number one for the ATP Finals.

TENNIS ・ 19 DAYS AGO