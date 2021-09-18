CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

Eaton tops Waynesville in matchup of unbeatens

By Eric Frantz, , Contributing Writer
Dayton Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNESVILLE – When Theo Winings, Aiden Williams, Christian Reyna, Josh Martin and the rest of Eaton’s football senior class were freshmen, the Eagles finished 1-9 with a Week 10 victory over Dixie. Friday that foursome and their teammates moved to 5-0 with a decisive 35-7 win over host Waynesville in a Southwestern Buckeye League crossover game featuring two undefeated teams at Spartan Community Field.

