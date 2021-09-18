CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

McNealy holes out for eagle on last, leads at Silverado

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bzwJEhW00

Maverick McNealy overcame three consecutive bogeys and holed out from 74 yards for eagle on the last for an 8-under 64 and the second-round lead Friday in the Fortinet Championship.

Winless in 66 career starts on the PGA Tour, McNealy had nine birdies — one from a greenside bunker to offset his stumbles and get to 12 under at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Beau Hossler matched McNealy’s 64 to get to 6 under with Mito Pereira (67). Three others, including tour rookie of the year Will Zalatoris (67), were 9 under.

First-round leader Chez Reavie barely made the cut after a round of 75 that included five bogeys and a double bogey left him eight strokes behind. Phil Mickelson (69) was seven back at 5 under.

McNealy, who missed the cut here a year ago, began the day three shots off the pace after an opening 68, but made that up quickly with birdies on three of his first four holes.

The 25-year-old Northern California native was 9 under at the turn before stumbling when his approach shot on No. 1 sailed into a greenside bunker. McNealy had to scramble for bogey, dropped another shot on the next hole when a short putt missed long, then fell to 6 under after going into a greenside bunker again.

One of McNealy’s bogeys came after his tee shot on No. 3 ricocheted backward off a tree and went 50 yards down a cart path.

“Actually I think a golf cart ran over my ball so I had to take a drop,” said McNealy, ranked 110th. “The front nine I played just about flawless golf. Made the turn and it’s funny how things go. All of a sudden I made three bogeys in a row.”

McNealy got back on track with a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 4. Two more birdies followed before he made a brilliant shot out of a bunker for another birdie on seven. After a par on eight, McNealy left his approach short on the, 571-yard, par-5 final hole, then used a sand wedge to hit a bump-and-run that rolled in for eagle.

“I was actually a little nervous because it looked like it landed in a pitch mark and then shot forward and right,” McNealy said. “Turns out it was a great kick.”

That put McNealy, winner of the 2015 Haskins Award at Stanford as the top male college golfer, in good shape heading into the weekend as he seeks his first tour victory.

“I just keep telling myself every putt you make now is one less you have to make later,” McNealy said. “It’s great to be at the top of the leaderboard now but it means a heck of a lot more to be at the top at the end of 72 holes.”

Hossler played bogey-free and moved into contention with eight birdies to get to 10 under. That helped him overcome an uneven first round that included a double bogey – the only blemish on his scorecard so far.

“I didn’t try and force it in the hole but I made a lot of mid-range putts and that’s where you can really pick up strokes,” Hossler said. “I know I can roll the ball well on the greens so I’ve just got to get as many chances as I can.”

The 51-year-old Mickelson overcame a pair of bogeys and a cracked head on his fairway wood to stay in contention.

“I’m putting well so I’ve got a chance to make a run at it,” Mickelson said.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Maverick McNealy grabs lead at Fortinet Championship

Maverick McNealy, a Northern California native and Stanford product, moved to the top of the Fortinet Championship leaderboard after an up-and-down round Friday in Napa, Calif. McNealy shot an 8-under-par 64 to take a two-stroke lead. He sits at 12-under 132 through two rounds. Beau Hossler also carded a 64...
NAPA, CA
chatsports.com

Maverick McNealy surges on back nine for share of Fortinet lead with Jim Knous

NAPA, Calif. — Jim Knous shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds in the Fortinet Championship. Knous had eight birdies, five on the front nine, then held on after a bogey on No. 12 to match McNealy at 14 under. McNealy, the second-round leader, had four bogeys on the front none, then closed with three consecutive birdies for a 70.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘You early walked it like Kevin Na’: Max Homa holes out for eagle

Max Homa needed to catch Maverick McNealy. The 12th and 13th holes helped. Homa, playing in the penultimate pairing at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif., went eagle-birdie on 12 and 13 to tie McNealy for the lead. On the par-4 12th, he had just...
NAPA, CA
The Guardian

Rory McIlroy: ‘It’s becoming tougher to win the Ryder Cup on the road’

When Rory McIlroy used a devilish pre-Masters question about voting rights to call the United States “the best country in the world” it was easy to sense another blow to the once-ferocious rivalry that existed in the Ryder Cup. How could McIlroy and the other residents of Florida who represent Europe for a week every two years possibly feel antipathy towards their adopted home?
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
thefocus.news

Who is Daniel Berger's girlfriend Tori Slater?

The American is part of Team USA’s Ryder Cup squad for the first time in his career. As he prepares to tee off at Whistling Straits this weekend, here’s more on Daniel Berger’s girlfriend Tori Slater. Daniel Berger in fine form heading into Ryder Cup. American Daniel Berger is currently...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silverado#The Pga Tour#Eagle#Stanford
The Independent

Steve Stricker looking to ‘contain’ European talisman Ian Poulter in pursuit of Ryder Cup glory

Steve Stricker admits he is the latest US Ryder Cup captain with no idea how to “contain” European talisman Ian Poulter.Poulter has been a central figure in the contest ever since winning four points in a losing cause on his second appearance in 2008 at Valhalla, where he beat Stricker 3 and 2 in the Sunday singles.The 45-year-old Englishman also won four points as he inspired the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 and was given a wild card by European captain Padraig Harrington for this week’s contest at Whistling Straits despite being without a win since April 2018.“We just don’t...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Schauffele and Cantlay to face McIlroy and Poulter as Ryder Cup opens

Americans Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, and US PGA playoff winner Patrick Cantlay face Europe's Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in Friday's opening foursomes session of the Ryder Cup. Pairings revealed at Thursday's opening ceremony unveiled the lineup for the first session of the 43rd biennial match play showdown between holders Europe and the United States at Whistling Straits. Europe talisman Poulter and four-time major winner McIlroy, who combined for a foursomes point at Paris in 2018, go off last against Schauffele and Cantlay. "This is going to be another special match," Poulter said. "It's about putting points on the board. We've done that a lot for Team Europe and we're going to do it again."
GOLF
LPGA

Jin Young Ko Jumps to 36-Hole Portland Lead

Rolex Rankings No. 2 Jin Young Ko lived up to that title on Friday, carding six birdies and just one bogey for a second-round 67 at the 2021 Cambia Portland Classic. She sits atop the leaderboard at -8 heading into the weekend at Oregon Golf Club, holding a one-stroke advantage over Gemma Dryburgh in second and a three-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda in third.
GOLF
ESPN

LPGA Tour's Portland Classic washed out, cut to 54 holes

WEST LINN, Ore. -- Play Saturday in the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic was called off because of wet conditions and a forecast for more rain at Oregon Golf Club. The event was later cut to 54 holes. The hilly course was soaked with more than 1.5 inches of rain...
GOLF
wrwh.com

UNG’s Ananthasane Tied for Lead After 36 Holes at UIndy Invitational

University of North Georgia women’s golfer Maddie Ananthasane sits in a tie for the tournament lead after 36 holes at the UIndy Invitational Monday. The Nighthawks find themselves in ninth place overall. The sophomore shot back-to-back rounds of 72 Monday, hitting a total of eight birdies on the day. Over...
GOLF
Napa Valley Register

PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Cal grad Homa overtakes Stanford alumnus McNealy to win season opener at Silverado

The UC Berkeley-Stanford rivalry found its way to the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa on Sunday. The final round of the inaugural Fortinet Championship was all about Max Homa, a 2013 Cal graduate and one of the top players in the history of the Golden Bears’ golf program, and Maverick McNealy, a 2017 Stanford graduate who was a three-time first-team All-American and the winner of 12 events for the Cardinal.
STANFORD, CA
ABC News

ABC News

402K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy