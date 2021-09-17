CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Road Projects, Suits in September and More! | Full Megacast, September 17, 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad Commission for Oakland County Senior Communications Manager, Craig Bryson provides details on ongoing and future County road projects. Oakland University Founding Director and Special Instructor for the Orthotist & Prothetist Studies program, Tamara Treanore joins the show to talk about the unique new Bachelor of Science program being launched at Oakland, the first of its kind at any college in Michigan!

