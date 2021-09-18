FDA recommends booster shots for people 65 and older
The Food and Drug Administration has voted to recommend three shots for people who run a high risk of severe disease, some front-line workers, and people 65 and over. "I think that while there is a lot of data for older people, older in this case, 65 and above, that their immunity wanes over time and they would probably benefit," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, Chief Infection Control and Prevention Officer at Lehigh Valley Health Network.www.wfmz.com
Comments / 0