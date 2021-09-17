CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Jamaican Forbes, Haitian François Net Braces in Impressive Wins

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReggae Boy Kenardo Forbes and Haiti international Christiano François both netted braces to inspire their respective sides to an emphatic victory in the United Soccer League last weekend. The 33-year-old Forbes scored his second-half double at Highmark Stadium as Pittsburgh Riverhounds crushed Loudoun United FC 5-0 while François found the...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rutland Herald

McKearin nets 100th in team's win

WEST RUTLAND — Katelynn Regula won't soon forget her 18th birthday. The Proctor senior girls soccer player can always connect it to teammate Maggie McKearin's 100th career goal. McKearin's fourth goal of the day in the Phantoms' 8-1 victory over West Rutland put her in the elite century club. McKearin's...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
Sentinel

Portzline nets 5 goals in win over CSY

MCALISTERVILLE — After one half of play, the Christian School of York came to the realization that schools across the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association have for the last three seasons — there seems to be no stopping Anson Portzline’s offensive onslaught. Thursday’s five-goal performance was just the latest scoring outburst...
MCALISTERVILLE, PA
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Mount Pleasant Clobber Harbour View 3-1, Tivoli, Vere End 0-0

Mount Pleasant Football Academy trounced Harbour View Football Club 3-1, while it was all squared between Tivoli Gardens and Vere United at the end of the first legs of the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel. In Saturday’s first game of the doubleheader at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Memphis, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Tennessee Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
humboldtsports.com

Mack girls continue impressive run with another big win

The McKinleyville girls soccer team is on a roll. The Panthers posted their fourth victory in just five games this season on Monday, defeating Ferndale 6-0. In their five games, which included an exciting 1-1 tie with Eureka last week, the Panthers have outscored their opponents by a combined 34-2, including three shutouts.
SOCCER
Ocean City Today

Decatur golfers continue to win and impress coach

(Sept. 17, 2021) The Stephen Decatur golf team won its sixth match of the season on Tuesday at the Ocean City Golf Club. “We continue to get stronger each match with contributions from everyone,” said Decatur Coach Dan Stearman. “The team continues to impress me with their consistency and how much fun they have playing together and how hard they work.”
goal.com

Habib Diallo haunts former club Metz with brace in Strasbourg win

The Senegal forward scored two first-half goals as Julien Stephan's side capped their dominant performance with maximum points at home. Habib Diallo scored a first-half brace as Strasbourg hammered his former club Metz 3-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter on Friday. After opening his goal account for the 2021-22 season...
SOCCER
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New Format for CONCACAF Champions League

Concacaf unveiled on Tuesday, a major expansion of its Champions League as part of a new calendar of regional club competitions. Starting with the 2024 edition, the Concacaf Champions League (CCL) will be expanded to 27 participating clubs – including three from the Caribbean – and additional knockout rounds. Three...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevon Lambert
Person
Ezra Armstrong
Person
Russell Cicerone
Person
Todd Wharton
Person
Kenardo Forbes
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Reggae Boy Shamar Nicholson Sustains Fractured Jaw in Belgian Pro League

Reggae Boy Shamar Nicholson fractured his jaw during the Charleroi FC-Club Brugge match in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has confirmed. The Charleroi FC forward left the field in the second half of the match after Club Brugge’s Brandon Mechele’s head hit him in...
SOCCER
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City seeks to snap losing streak against top-ranked New England Revolution

Orlando City faces its toughest matchup of the season on Saturday as the Lions attempt to snap the longest skid of Oscar Pareja’s tenure as head coach. The Lions (10-7-8, 38), in the midst of a season-high three-game losing streak, will visit the top-ranked New England Revolution at 7 p.m.. New England only has four losses, winning six of its last eight matchups and running away with the ...
MLS
goffrugbyreport.com

Brown Impresses in Second Win

One of the more interesting results in men's college rugby was Brown defeating Fordham 38-14. Fordham is looking like one of the stronger teams in the Liberty Conference, while Brown has been working its way up the Ivy League. Well, Brown took a big step here. It was a slow...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaican#Haitian#Memphis 901 Fc#United Soccer League#The Atlantic Division#Tampa Bay Rowdies#American#Turks#Caicos#Phoenix Rising Fc#La Galaxy Ii
High Point University Athletics

Prat’s Brace Powers Panthers to First Win

HIGH POINT, N.C.-- The High Point University Women's soccer team defeated Charleston Southern 4-0 Saturday afternoon inside Vert Stadium in HPU's second Big South game of the year. The 4-0 victory over CSU was High Point's first win of the year, Salomé Prat led the way for HPU in scoring with two goals in the win, her first two of the year. HPU Defender Alex Deperno recorded the first multi-assist game of her career as she supplied two in the 4-0 win.
HIGH POINT, NC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Elaine Thompson-Herah Signals Intention to Leave MVP Track Club

There are reports that repeat double Olympic Games sprint gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah has indicated her intention to quit the MVP club via a message to the organization. Thompson-Herah has been at the club under the guidance of Stephen Francis since 2014 and became the fastest woman alive this season...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Hopes To Bounce Back Wednesday Against Atlanta

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to recover from their last reverses and bounce back when they visit Atlanta United FC on Wednesday. Miami received 9 goals combined in their last outings, after falling 0-4 against the New York Red Bulls and 1-5 to Nashville SC. Wednesday’s game against Atlanta United will be the second meeting between both teams this season and sixth in Club history. Inter Miami will be seeking its third victory against Atlanta. Both teams tied 1-1 during their last clash at DRV PNK Stadium.
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Lille win thanks to brace from Canada star David

Paris (AFP) – Lille have won every single Ligue 1 game in which their Canadian star Jonathan David has found the net, a remarkable record that continued on Saturday as his brace secured a 2-1 victory at Strasbourg. David converted from a Timothy Weah cutback to open the scoring midway...
SOCCER
uofoathletics.com

Hannah Smith Nets Game-Winner In ASC Win

University of the Ozarks 1, Sul Ross State University 0. Records: University of the Ozarks (2-4-1, 1-1-0 ASC), Sul Ross State University (1-3-0, 0-2-0 ASC) The Eagles posted a 1-0 win over American Southwest Conference opponent Sul Ross State University Saturday behind a strong defensive effort and a clutch goal from Hannah Smith. The Eagles displayed an especially strong second half determination to fuel the shutout. The Eagles out shot the Lobos 10-5 in the second half and held a 5-0 corner kicks advantage. The Eagles forced Sul Ross State goalkeeper Alitzel Ybarra into seven saves in the final 45 minutes of play. Just before Smith's game-winner, Breezie Davis took a shot that appeared to be headed toward a score, but Ybarra made a leaping save to keep the match scoreless. But just five minutes later, Smith provided the heroics as she weaved her way around a defender and placed a perfect ball past Ybarra. Jessica Alvarado set up the goal with a beautiful pass. With the Eagles on the attack, Davis nearly scored again. This time, Davis had an open look in the box, but Ybarra somehow made a diving save in goal. Eight different Eagle players recorded shots. Grace Houchin posted the shutout in goal in his first start at Ozarks. She had three saves.
CLARKSVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy