Jamaican Forbes, Haitian François Net Braces in Impressive Wins

University of the Ozarks 1, Sul Ross State University 0. Records: University of the Ozarks (2-4-1, 1-1-0 ASC), Sul Ross State University (1-3-0, 0-2-0 ASC) The Eagles posted a 1-0 win over American Southwest Conference opponent Sul Ross State University Saturday behind a strong defensive effort and a clutch goal from Hannah Smith. The Eagles displayed an especially strong second half determination to fuel the shutout. The Eagles out shot the Lobos 10-5 in the second half and held a 5-0 corner kicks advantage. The Eagles forced Sul Ross State goalkeeper Alitzel Ybarra into seven saves in the final 45 minutes of play. Just before Smith's game-winner, Breezie Davis took a shot that appeared to be headed toward a score, but Ybarra made a leaping save to keep the match scoreless. But just five minutes later, Smith provided the heroics as she weaved her way around a defender and placed a perfect ball past Ybarra. Jessica Alvarado set up the goal with a beautiful pass. With the Eagles on the attack, Davis nearly scored again. This time, Davis had an open look in the box, but Ybarra somehow made a diving save in goal. Eight different Eagle players recorded shots. Grace Houchin posted the shutout in goal in his first start at Ozarks. She had three saves.

CLARKSVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO