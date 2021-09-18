What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Saturday’s papers are dominated by reaction to England scrapping its traffic light system for international travel.

The Times reports on a “travel boom” after it was revealed the traffic light system will be replaced with a reduced “red list” of destinations, while fully vaccinated people will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list countries.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and iweekend say the new rules will lead to a “Great Autumn Holiday Stampede” as travellers take advantage of the cheaper, simpler system.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend leads on surging gas prices hitting the UK, with The Telegraph reporting Russia has been accused of rigging gas prices in order to undermine the EU’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Senior scientific advisers have accused the Government of ignoring their pandemic advice, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express says a carbon dioxide shortage has sparked crisis talks amid warnings of potential disruption to food and drink supplies.

The Independent reports analysis from the United Nations shows current Government climate pledges would still allow a rise in temperatures of 2.7C by the end of the century.

Strictly celebrities have expressed concerns after two professional dancers refused Covid jabs, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says “halfwits” have refused to try traditional British foods such as toad in the hole because they believe the dishes do not exist.