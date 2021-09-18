CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – September 18

 8 days ago
What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Saturday’s papers are dominated by reaction to England scrapping its traffic light system for international travel.

The Times reports on a “travel boom” after it was revealed the traffic light system will be replaced with a reduced “red list” of destinations, while fully vaccinated people will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list countries.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and iweekend say the new rules will lead to a “Great Autumn Holiday Stampede” as travellers take advantage of the cheaper, simpler system.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend leads on surging gas prices hitting the UK, with The Telegraph reporting Russia has been accused of rigging gas prices in order to undermine the EU’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Senior scientific advisers have accused the Government of ignoring their pandemic advice, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express says a carbon dioxide shortage has sparked crisis talks amid warnings of potential disruption to food and drink supplies.

The Independent reports analysis from the United Nations shows current Government climate pledges would still allow a rise in temperatures of 2.7C by the end of the century.

Strictly celebrities have expressed concerns after two professional dancers refused Covid jabs, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says “halfwits” have refused to try traditional British foods such as toad in the hole because they believe the dishes do not exist.

The Independent

Wrong to say Brexit to blame for lorry driver shortage, says Transport Secretary

Brexit has helped provide solutions to the shortages in the haulage sector rather than create them, according to the Transport Secretary In comments contested by Labour Grant Shapps said those who argued Brexit was one of the factors behind the current supply shortage were “wrong”, particularly given other European nations are experiencing the same turbulence.It comes after BP said on Thursday it had closed a “handful” of its petrol forecourts due to difficulties in securing fuel deliveries.The Road Haulage Association has previously estimated that about 20,000 European drivers have left the UK since Britain’s divorce from the European Union,...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Tesco warns Government of panic buying fears amid driver shortfall

Tesco has warned the Government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the Government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.The warning, which was first reported by ITV News came in a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office last Thursday.Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic-buying.Andrew Woolfenden, TescoAndrew Woolfenden, Tesco’s...
ECONOMY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Stablecoin Tether says holds no Evergrande commercial paper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Tether, the world’s largest ‘stablecoin’, said in a statement it does not hold any commercial paper or securities issued by embattled developer China Evergrande Group, as regulatory scrutiny into risks from this type of token grow. Evergrande, which has total liabilities of more than $300 billion,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Royal Mail sees costs rise but confident in parcel boost despite summer lull

Royal Mail has cautioned over rising costs and insisted higher demand for parcels is here to stay despite a drop in deliveries over the summer.The group reported a 9% fall in total parcel deliveries by volume across July and August, while parcel revenues fell 4.6% to £773 million.But the group said the parcels arm was expected to see “month-on-month fluctuations” in parcel deliveries following the surge in demand in the early days of the pandemic.It said it was “increasingly confident” that the trend for higher UK parcel deliveries was permanent after the shift towards online shopping amid the pandemic.The latest...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns over inflation

The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to be double its target rate by the end of this year, largely due to a sharp spike in energy prices.The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank's stimulus program, which is aimed at keeping borrowing rates low in financial markets.In the minutes for the committee's meeting, the panel said developments over the past month had “strengthened” the case for some tightening of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ministers mull partial climbdown on universal credit cut after warnings of soaring poverty

A partial climbdown on the looming cut to universal credit is being considered by ministers, to head off fierce criticism that huge numbers of people will be plunged into poverty.The £20-a-week reduction would stay – but working people who receive the benefit would be allowed to keep more of their earnings, under the proposal.The so-called “taper rate” – the amount a claimant loses for every extra pound they earn – would be reduced from 63p to 60p, if the Treasury agrees the move.It would cost around £1bn a year, but that is far less than the £6bn cost of...
U.K.
The Independent

Strictly: BBC says reports unvaccinated dancers would rather quit show than receive vaccine are ‘simply untrue’

The BBC has denied reports that unvaccinated dancers on Strictly Come Dancing would rather quit the show than receive the coronavirus vaccine.It was recently reported that three of the professional dancers taking part in the 19th series had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, which was said to be causing complications ahead of the show’s live return on Saturday (25 September).But despite overwhelming pressure, including from the prime minister, new reports from The Sun suggest that the three dancers are refusing to back down and have said that they would rather leave the show than receive the vaccine.However, the BBC...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Government refuses to halt post-Brexit Faroes trade deal despite whale and dolphin massacres

The government has refused to suspend a free-trade deal with the Faroe Islands over whale and dolphin massacres, in defiance of calls from conservationists.Hunters caused widespread outrage last week when they wiped out a super-pod of 1,428 dolphins – thought to be the worst bloodbath of the mammals in the islands’ history.Just 10 days later, they responded to the global revulsion by slaughtering 53 pilot whales only a few miles from the first massacre.Wildlife campaigner Dominic Dyer has called for ministers to suspend the £580m post-Brexit agreement that the government agreed with the Faroe Islands in 2019 “until the slaughter...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Government in discussions over rise in energy price cap, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government is holding talks with energy regulator Ofgem about whether a cap on gas and electricity prices for consumers may have to go up, a junior minister has said.The energy price cap imposes limits on costs for 11 million people on default tariffs – but struggling energy firms want it scrapped so they can pass on higher gas prices to customers.“We’ve had lots of conversations ... with companies themselves, with Ofgem, in reviewing that price cap we clearly want to protect customers,” business minister Paul Scully told Sky News on Thursday.Although the government has resisted calls to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nobel Prize ceremonies to be curtailed again due to pandemic

The Nobel Prize ceremonies will be reined in and scaled-down for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation behind the coveted prizes said Thursday.The winners of this year's prizes in chemistry, literature, physics, medicine and economics, as well as the Nobel Peace Prize are set to be announced between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. “It is now also clear that this year’s Nobel festivities in December − when the laureates are honored in Stockholm and Oslo − will be a mixture of digital and physical events,” the Nobel Foundation said. The laureates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Germany's climate militants fight for parliamentary seats

Dressed in a rainbow-coloured unicorn costume, Kathrin Henneberger once camped on a beech tree, trying to save a forest from destruction. Come Monday, she hopes to be one of Germany's newly elected MPs. The 34-year-old counts among one of Germany's most prominent climate militants standing in Sunday's general elections for a seat in parliament. After years of occupying coal mines or blocking power stations, Henneberger and other activists now want a direct say in the halls of power. Like Henneberger, Jakob Blasel, who co-founded the German chapter of Fridays for Future school strikes, is running on the Greens' ticket.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Icelanders go to polls fearing a big 'unstable' coalition

Iceland holds legislative elections on Saturday after four years of an unprecedented left-right coalition that has managed to put a lid on a volatile decade of crises and scandals. But with so many political parties vying for power and no one clear coalition option emerging, analysts say it is hard to predict the shape of the next government. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose Left-Green Movement had never before been in government, is seeking a second mandate in a political landscape more splintered than ever. Opinion polls point to a record nine parties expected to win seats in the Althing, Iceland's almost 1,100-year-old parliament.
WORLD
The Independent

BP to ration fuel deliveries to forecourts due to HGV driver shortages

The HGV driver shortage has hit oil giant BP with deliveries of petrol and diesel to forecourts across the UK set to be reduced to ensure supplies do not run out.BP told the Government in a meeting last Thursday that last the company’s ability to transport fuel from refineries to its network of forecourts was faltering.BP’s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer said it was important the Government understood the “urgency of the situation”, which she described as “bad, very bad”, according to a report by ITV News.According to ITV News, Ms Hofer said BP had “two-thirds of normal forecourt...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Loss-making’ HS2 to be delayed by a decade, says Tory MP

The HS2 high-speed rail line is a “loss-making” project, which will not be completed before 2041, a Conservative MP has told the Commons.Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire Andrew Bridgen told Parliament that he had received information from a whistleblower within HS2 Ltd, which claims the first phase of the line, running between London and Birmingham, will not open until 2041, around 10 years later than planned.He told MPs: “Experts in the field estimate that the energy requirements of HS2 trains will be five time that of conventional rail.”He added: “Can we have an extended debate on the impact of...
TRAFFIC
