CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There wasn’t much that Chase Brown particularly enjoyed about missing most of the first two games of the season. How could there have been?. The ink on his right forearm, though there not to help him work through this particular situation, ties into the moment perfectly. There are two theater masks below an "all-seeing eye" —which is an ode to his family always being with him — one smiling mask and one frowning. He went home to Canada over the summer and got the tattoo to remind himself to see through both the bad and the good of every situation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO