Local COVID hospitalization numbers decrease

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Hospital Association provided a COVID-19 update Friday, showing the state is headed in the right direction when it comes to decreasing COVID hospitalizations. Statewide data comes from the Federal Department Of Health and Human Services, or HHS. The HHS update said statewide, there has been an almost 20% decrease in COVID hospitalizations in the past seven days and an almost 32% decrease in COVID hospitalizations in the past 14 days.