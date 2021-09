Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal knows a thing or two about winning NBA championships. The Hall of Fame NBA big man won four titles, three with the Los Angeles Lakers. During his prime, O'Neal was almost entirely unstoppable (except for one thing) and dominated his playoff runs. O'Neal and the Kobe Bryant lead Lakers won three consecutive championships. In O'Neal's retirement, he is still impossible to avoid. Turn on the television and he's in The General insurance ads, or just turn to "Inside The NBA" on TNT, and you will see O'Neal.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO