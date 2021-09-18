CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Oklahoma Sooners release hype video for Nebraska rivalry game

By Chandler Vessels about 6 hours
The Oklahoma Sooners released a hype video via Twitter for its game against Nebraska on Saturday. The teams haven’t met since 2010, when Oklahoma defeated the Huskers in the Big 12 Championship Game. The former conference rivals have a long history against each other. Playing together in both the Big...

On3.com

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

