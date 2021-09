During the Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXVI, Yoshi-P and the DEV team had a wealth of Endwalker Job Changes to discuss ahead of the game’s sixth expansion launching this November 23rd. With servers filled to the brim following certain social personalities joining the game, new job changes are always what players are looking into ahead of any new expansion to see how their favorite jobs will be changed. There’s also typically a battle system change introduced such as with Stormblood adding job gauges and Shadowbringers adding charged actions. Needless to say, Endwalker has some pretty large shoes to fill and it looks more than up to the task. Here are 5 Huge Endwalker Job Changes announced during FFXIV’s Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXVI that could be total game-changers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO