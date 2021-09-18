Bianca Belair Faces Becky Lynch Following WWE Smackdown (Pics)

Speaking to WNML, Bianca Belair commented on her loss to Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam last month. “I’m still very hurt by how I did lose the title at SummerSlam, I was excited to get in there with Becky. I wasn’t expecting the title match to happen so quickly. Right now, I’m just trying to regain what I lost as quickly as possible. Just as quickly as I lost, I’m trying to gain it back. Becky has been ducking and dodging me, I finally got her to sign the contract for my rematch. I know that if we really go toe-to-toe in a long match, the outcome is going to be different. I’m excited for that.”

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO