Bianca Belair Faces Becky Lynch Following WWE Smackdown (Pics)

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBianca Belair and Becky Lynch did battle following the conclusion of tonight’s WWE Smackdown. After Friday’s show went off the air, Belair and Lynch faced off in a singles match for the Knoxville crowd. Belair picked up the win. The two are set to compete for Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tennessee Revolver
