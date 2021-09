It might not have been pretty, but the Athol football team was pleased to walk out of Thorndike with a 28-24 win over Pathfinder on Friday at St. Joseph’s Park. The Bears jumped out to a 14-0 lead early and went ahead 22-10 at the half. The Pioneers made a run in the second half but Athol held on to move to 1-1 on the early season.