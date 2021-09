At the end of today’s THQ Nordic 10th-anniversary live stream, the publisher announced that they have a total of 42 games still in development, and they have yet to reveal 28 of them. That is a hefty quantity of titles yet to be announced, let alone to be in development. Still, at least with that variety and amount, there’s bound to be at least 1 exciting venture for prospective parties.

