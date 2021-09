The modern world of virtual and IRL dating has gotten so complicated that it can be hard to know the best time to make a move. Whether you've been eyeing a certain cutie in the office for months or have been following someone on social media for a while and want to meet in person, sending a direct message via social media, be it Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok, is actually a super smart and very normal play. So, if you're ready to take the next step, here are some tactics and messages to send if you want to slide into someone’s DMs.

