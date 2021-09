A 15-year-old boy who got chomped by a bull shark, losing about 70% of his blood as he saw red everywhere in the water, says he will still return to the sea someday. Lucas Cruz, of Florida, was bit in both of his legs as he went lobster diving in Key Largo last month. He had teeth marks in his leg bones, according to the doctors who reconstructed both of his legs.

