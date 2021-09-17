CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
So Why Netflix Really Decided to Save ‘Manifest’?

By Amy Comfi
centralrecorder.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReportedly, the #SaveManifest fan campaign wasn’t the significant pull that drew Netflix to pick up the canceled NBC series for a 20-episode final season pickup. It was the secret number of viewers that Netflix doesn’t reveal to the public that made them aware of the potential future success of the streaming service.

centralrecorder.com

Related
Collider

'Manifest': Why Killing [SPOILER] Was a Mistake

Since the passengers of Manifest’s Flight 828 returned to New York City over five years after their initial departure, we have watched the Stone family undergo the trials and tribulations that have come along with their “callings” and miraculous resurrection. Possibly the biggest element of Manifest has been Ben (Josh...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Season 4 at Netflix: 2 Series Regulars Not Returning

Manifest may have been saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, but when the supernatural drama returns for its fourth and final season, it won't be completely the same. Although the majority of the main cast has already signed contracts guaranteeing their return for the final batch of episodes, two series regular cast members will not return for Manifest Season 4.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Matt Long says he'll be back for "some" of Manifest's final season on Netflix

Long's commitment after the Netflix pickup was in doubt because of his involvement with NBC's Getaway. "I will be back for some of it, and we are just trying to work out the maximum amount that we can," he tells Variety. "I love the characters so much, but as you know, the show was canceled. The other show is a pilot. We don’t know what’s happening with it yet. It’s also a really awesome project. So, we’re just trying to work out schedules and everybody wants the best thing for everyone. So fingers crossed that it all works out for the best.”
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Manifest' Season 4 Is Happening and There Are So Many Exciting Details to Know

Immediately after NBC canceled Manifest this summer, determined fans of the mystery plane drama rallied together and refused to let the show sink. In the end, their efforts paid off — in a twist of fate, on August 28 at 8:28 a.m. PT (a nod to the show's Flight 828), Netflix announced that Manifest will be returning for season 4.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Saved By The Bell: When is Netflix Releasing The Original Sitcom?

An American streaming television sitcom series known as ‘Saved by the bell,’ developed by Tracey Wigfield, which aired on November 25, 2020. This show only became popular due to its story that followed the lives of some overprivileged and working-class family’s kids studying in Bayside high. What is Interesting About...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Manifest Is Giving One Star A Big Promotion For Fourth And Final Season On Netflix

With former NBC drama Manifest getting new life at Netflix, it was only a matter of time before we learned more details about the exact characters returning for the fourth and final season. So far, it seems like the series is aiming to bring back every main cast member who was still alive by the end of the third season. And now, it looks like a recurring (but important) actor will be getting a serious promotion for the final stretch of episodes.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Manifest Season 4: Why Matt Long's Zeke May Appear Less Than Other Characters On Netflix

With Season 4 of Manifest officially happening, more information is already being spilled about the upcoming final season of the missing plane drama on Netflix. While cast negotiations were ongoing when Netflix picked up the series, most of them have been fulfilled, with one star even getting a promotion. That said, because the series was originally cancelled, Matt Long had landed a lead in a NBC pilot. So what does this mean for Zeke Landon?
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Manifest' Season 4: Why Saanvi and Ben Should Not Get Together

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Manifest. After the death of Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis) at the end of Manifest Season 3, some have quickly taken to Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) ending up with Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur) at the end of the upcoming final season on Netflix. Given the characters’ stories over the last three seasons, this would be an utter mistake.
TV SERIES
centralrecorder.com

Actor Chris O’Dowd Shares ‘Incredible’ Behind-the-Scenes Details of His New Netflix Drama ‘The Starling’

The Starling is Netflix’s newest drama, and actor Chris O’Dowd — who appears in the film alongside Melissa McCarthy — recently shared an “incredible” behind-the-scenes detail about the opening scene. McCarthy and O’Dowd play Jack Maynard and Lily Maynard. They are a married couple who have experienced a terrible loss and have dealt with their grief in their ways. The film opens with the couple joking around while painting a nursery, and O’Dowd shared exclusively with PopCulture.com a very “interesting detail” about just how they filmed the heartwarming scene amid the pandemic last year.
MOVIES
The Verge

How to watch Netflix’s major Tudum event today

Netflix is kicking off a massive fan event today. Tudum — named for the ubiquitous chime that plays before Netflix titles — is a global event that will feature a huge slate of news, trailers, celebrity appearances, and more. It’s essentially the Lollapalooza of Netflix news, and anyone hoping to stay ahead of the streamer’s biggest upcoming announcements will definitely want to tune in.
TV & VIDEOS
centralrecorder.com

Netflix TUDUM Revealed Premiere Date of ‘Tiger King’ Season 2

After Netflix announced earlier this week that Tiger King would return for the second season of mayhem, the streaming service announced at its TUDUM event on Saturday that tiger King 2 will debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The sequel to the cultural phenomenon had long been rumored and reported, but fans finally confirmed that another season of madness would return in 2021.
TAMPA, FL
CNET

The Sandman on Netflix: Neil Gaiman summons Dream in first-look clip

"Tonight we will achieve what no one has ever attempted..." Check out the first clip from Netflix's TV show of Neil Gaiman's famous comic Sandman. Netflix shared the clip during Saturday's online global fan event Tudum, where it spotlighted a slew of fifirst looks and teaser trailers for its big shows and movies.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things’: Netflix Unveils Creepy New Location in Season 4 Teaser

Netflix offered up the most extensive look at Stranger Things 4 at a fan event Saturday. The 90-sceond teaser released during the event, which the streamer is calling “Tudum” after its two-note intro sound, took viewers inside the Creel house — which co-creator Matt Duffer called “a super important location” for the upcoming season. In keeping with the spoiler-averse nature of Matt Duffer and his brother and co-creator Ross Duffer, however, there wasn’t a ton of context to the 90-second teaser. It opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four moves into a stately home, then follows a...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Ozark Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Ozark Season 3 is coming back to Netflix with ten new episodes this year. Directing the first two episodes, Jason Bateman announced the renewal on Twitter. Therefore, what can we expect to happen with the Burde family in the crime drama series? Will it continue to be a hit or not? A fact is that the Ozark team has a five-year plan but is open to extending the storyline beyond that.
TV SERIES

