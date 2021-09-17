Stott, Cabrera claim '21 Paul Owens Awards
Bryson Stott could be pushing for playing time in the big leagues in 2022. The Phillies named Stott and right-hander Jean Cabrera their 2021 Paul Owens Award winners as the organization’s top Minor League player and pitcher, respectively. Stott, 23, is MLB Pipeline's No. 99 overall prospect. He is batting .294 with 26 doubles, 2 triples, 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, a .381 on-base percentage and a .493 slugging percentage in 100 games this season with High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading. The Phillies selected the shortstop with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 Draft out of UNLV.www.mlb.com
