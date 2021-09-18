SPECIAL REPORT: Feeding the Gulf Coast provided 33 million meals in 2020

The first time St. John’s Episcopal Church opened its doors to serve free meals right there at the church, just one man showed up. “It was awkward for him because people came in one at a time and what they usually did back then was give them a little chip and send them over to the Quarrier Diner and they’d get a little lunch and we’d pay the bill,” said retired Rev. Jim Lewis, then the incoming pastor at St. John’s, who sat down with the man and joined him for the meal, a bowl of soup and a peanut butter sandwich.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO