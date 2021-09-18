CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

SPECIAL REPORT: Feeding the Gulf Coast provided 33 million meals in 2020

By Emily McLeod
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2020, Feeding the Gulf Coast provided 33 million meals along the central gulf coast — a 33 percent increase over 2019. “We saw hospitality workers, we saw service industry folks, who just were not going to work anymore and needed that food assistance and so our communities responded, thankfully,” said Community Engagement and Advocacy Manager for Feeding the Gulf Coast, Kyle Schoolar.

IN THIS ARTICLE
