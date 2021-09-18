Free MLB Picks For Today 9/18/2021
Indians at Yankees—MLB pick is Cleveland Indians +161. Getting the start for Cleveland is Aaron Civale. The righthander has put up good numbers on the road with an ERA 3.35 and WHIP 1.05 in eight starts. Luis Gil to counter for the Yankees. Gil pat two starts allowed eight earned runs with three homers in 9 1/3rd innings. Civale has pitched well against the Yankees in his career. Past ten games New York batting .222 against righthanders. Indians bullpen in this period an ERA 3.41 and WHIP 1.14. Play Cleveland +161.www.tonyspicks.com
