Free MLB Picks For Today 9/18/2021

The St. Louis Cardinals look to finish off a series sweep in the Big Apple on Wednesday when they face the New York Mets for the third straight game. Both teams are battling in the Wild Card race and therefore every win is crucial moving forward. The Cardinals shut the Mets out by a score of 7-0 in their opener on Monday night. Adam Wainwright picked up the win as he threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four batters. It’s time to make continue our MLB odds series and make a Cardinals-Mets prediction and pick.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO