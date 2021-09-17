Pierre Boys FInish 7th In Mitchell Invitational Golf
MITCHELL – Consistent play for Pierre Governor Boys Golf continued Friday in a seventh-place finish at the Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. Pierre was seventh of 20 teams, shooting 315. Nick Bothun tied for fifth individually with an even-par 72 that included three birdies. Jack Bartlett shot 80, followed by Lincoln Houska with 81, Sawyer Sonnenschein with 82, Jonathan Lyons with 83 and Luke Olson with 87.drgnews.com
