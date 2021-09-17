CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, SD

Pierre Boys FInish 7th In Mitchell Invitational Golf

By David Burrall
drgnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMITCHELL – Consistent play for Pierre Governor Boys Golf continued Friday in a seventh-place finish at the Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. Pierre was seventh of 20 teams, shooting 315. Nick Bothun tied for fifth individually with an even-par 72 that included three birdies. Jack Bartlett shot 80, followed by Lincoln Houska with 81, Sawyer Sonnenschein with 82, Jonathan Lyons with 83 and Luke Olson with 87.

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Pierre, SD
Sports
City
Pierre, SD
Mitchell, SD
Sports
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#The Esd Tournament
CBS News

Hurricane Sam strengthens into "major" Category 3 storm

Hurricane Sam has developed into a "major" Category 3 storm with the possibility to grow stronger in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Saturday. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy