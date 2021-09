NEW ORLEANS — Governor Edwards' eviction moratorium ended Saturday, and Hurricane Ida has caused even more people to be displaced from their homes. Orleans First City Clerk of Court Austin Badon is urging renters to talk with their landlords about setting up a payment plan and possibly ask for the elimination of late fees. He also recommends residents who have been displaced because of Ida tell their landlord and let them know they're coming back. Badon says he understands both sides of the situation, and his office is doing the best they can to help renters and landlords.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO