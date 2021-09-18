CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane Co. pharmacy, senior living center plan ahead with COVID-19 booster recommendations

By Michelle Baik
nbc15.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County businesses are planning ahead after hearing recommendations from a U.S. panel to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for certain groups. Friday afternoon an advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus boosters for people with high risk of severe disease and those ages 65 and up. The FDA has yet to officially approve the boosters for the recommended groups.

