Traverse City, MI

Gold Star Families Honored at TC Patriot Game

By Adam Bourland
 8 days ago
Prior to kickoff of the annual Traverse City Patriot Game on Friday, the Fraternal Order of Eagles hosted an event for Gold Star families.

The dinner afforded military families the opportunity to connect and share stories and honor their loves one lost in the line of duty.

One Gold Star mother came to honor her son, Sergeant Justin Hansen, who was a Kingsley High School graduate and the inspiration behind the TC Patriot Game.

Hansen’s mother says it was great to see the community gather and support those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“These people have huge hearts and really want families to know that their fallen has not been forgotten and that’s pretty special,” said Hansen’s mother, Vickie Hays.

