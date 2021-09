A recap of Dudley's 57-0 football rout of High Point Central on Friday night. The Panthers had too much speed and ran untouched to the end zone on a few of their scores in the Mid-State 3-A Conference opener for both teams. They feasted on HPC turnovers and excelled on special teams, so it all added up to a romp on homecoming. Dudley scored on its first snap on three possessions to go with two punt returns for touchdowns by Mehki Wall.