Lil Nas X won the marquee Video of the Year award for his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance-loaded broadcast at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo won three Moon Men during the ceremony — for Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year. Justin Bieber was also a multiple winner, scoring Artist of the Year and Best Pop Video for “Peaches” along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Lil Nas X’s “Montero” also won for Best Director and Visual Effects. Bieber came...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO