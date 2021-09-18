CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama mom arrested after police say she boarded a school bus, assaulted a child she believed to be a bully

An Alabama mother has been arrested after police say she boarded a school bus and assaulted an 11-year-old child she believed had bullied her own child.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was arrested and charged with assault (third-degree), trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.

Deputies say Waldrop boarded a Jefferson County School bus at approximately 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martinque Drive in Center Point, Alabama.

Waldrop then reportedly confronted an 11-year-old child already on the bus whom Waldrop believes had been bullying her child.

Timothy Norton
6d ago

why is that woman being arrested for defending her child from being assaulted by a bully this is totally outrageous you cannot defend your children from being assaulted we need a nationwide protest on this

