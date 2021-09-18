‘Bonanza’ Icon Michael Landon’s Gorgeous Former Estate Listed for $3.9 Million
Home of Bonanza icon Michael Landon is officially up for sale! The gorgeous home, which is located in Los Angeles, is currently selling for nearly $3.9 million. According to The New York Post, the Bonanza star purchased the 1926 built home in June 1960 for his growing family. After divorcing his first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser, the family owned the nearly 4,800 square-foot home for only a year and a half.outsider.com
