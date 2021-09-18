CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘Bonanza’ Icon Michael Landon’s Gorgeous Former Estate Listed for $3.9 Million

By Samantha Whidden
outsider.com
 8 days ago

Home of Bonanza icon Michael Landon is officially up for sale! The gorgeous home, which is located in Los Angeles, is currently selling for nearly $3.9 million. According to The New York Post, the Bonanza star purchased the 1926 built home in June 1960 for his growing family. After divorcing his first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser, the family owned the nearly 4,800 square-foot home for only a year and a half.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Fall House Hunt: Aerosmith’s Joe Perry lists Duxbury estate for $4.5 million

When Aerosmith sang “Livin’ on the Edge,” they probably weren’t talking about prime real estate in Duxbury. But that’s just what you’ll find in guitarist Joe Perry’s 7.14-acre estate known as Brook Haven Farm, which just hit the market for $4,500,000. For weeks, the estate at 1405 and 1399 Tremont...
DUXBURY, MA
manofmany.com

Former Test Captain Michael Clarke Snares $13 Million “Bachelor Pad” in Vaucluse

Former Australian cricket captain turned commentator Michael Clarke has reportedly snapped up a new AUD$13 million home in Sydney’s elite suburb of Vaucluse. The recent purchase comes only six months after Clarke was forced to sell his neighbouring matrimonial home with ex-wife Kyly for AUD$12 million, which the couple had bought for AUD$8.3 million seven years ago.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
New York State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Utah State
socketsite.com

Restaurateur’s Estate Fetches Less Than 50% of Original List

As we outlined in July of last year, the 6,000-square-foot “Villa Cucina,” which sits on 40 acres of prime Napa Valley land, was built for Pat Kuleto, the famed San Francisco restaurateur, back in 1995. The centerpiece of the rustic five-bedroom home is an oversized kitchen designed by Kuleto himself,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Island Packet Online

Frank Herbert wrote ‘Dune’ in this California estate listed for $1.6 million

The beautiful Bay Area home where famous science fiction writer Frank Herbert wrote his 1965 novel “Dune” has landed on the California real estate market for $1.59 million. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which sits on Mississippi Street in San Francisco, comes with a wide variety of features, including some unforgettable...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Landon
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Charles Ingalls
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

What Was ‘Bonanza’ Icon Lorne Greene’s Final Acting Role?

This one goes out to all of the loyal Bonanza fans out there. Do you know what the final acting role was for Lorne Greene? The answer may surprise you. It probably goes without saying, but Bonanza star Lorne Greene has one of the most iconic faces in the history of classic television. He became a well-known figure in not only television but also as a radio personality and as a singer. But we think most people would agree that when you first hear the name Lorne Greene, you probably think of his character Ben Cartwright in the Western television series, Bonanza.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonanza#The New York Post#Little House#Errand Boy#The Los Angeles Times
Outsider.com

WATCH: Pat Sajak Grills Cheryl Burke About Hilarious Baha Men Trivia on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

“And for an extra no money, who did that?” Pat Sajak asks Cheryl Burke in a recent clip teasing Sunday night’s upcoming Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune episode. And, thankfully, the longtime game show host decided to step out of his regular way of quizzing the contestants when he decided to give the Dancing With The Stars star a few multiple choice answers to help the famous Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune contestant come up with the right response.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Bob Iger and Willow Bay Honored at YES Gala

At Thursday night’s 20th anniversary celebration of Eric Eisner’s scholarship program YES for disadvantaged and underserved youth, David Geffen made a surprise $1 million donation, as did Mellody Hobson. Christina Aguilera performed in a sparkly pink dress and former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay passed out red roses (natch!) to guests gifting $10,000 donations. The event raised more than $5 million for the organization. Power couple Bob Iger and Willow Bay were honored for their longtime support of YES at the event, which took place on a third-floor outdoor event space at the Maybourne, the Beverly Hills hotel formerly known as the...
CHARITIES
CBS New York

Global Citizen Live Returns To Central Park For Star-Studded Concert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 24-hour concert is underway across the globe, including at Central Park. Global Citizen Live features no shortage of stars, raising awareness for humanitarian causes. Concertgoers and organizers say it’s so great to be back in Central Park supporting important causes after last year’s was virtual only. Sixty thousand people were expected to be in attendance on the Great Lawn on Saturday. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, the massive concert kicked off with some of the biggest names in the music industry donating their time and talent. One of the first to hit the stage was Cyndi Lauper, performing her classic...
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Tim Donnelly, ‘Emergency!’ Actor, Dead at 77

Tim Donnelly, best known for his iconic role as firefighter Chet Kelly on NBC’s “Emergency!”, died last week at 77 years old. Donnelly’s older brother, Dennis Donnelly, told “The Hollywood Reporter” that he died last Friday, Sept. 17 due to complications from surgery. He was in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Mike Ireland & Daria Cercek Named Co-Heads Of Paramount Motion Picture Group

Following Emma Watts’ departure as President of the Motion Picture Film Group, her Co-Presidents of Production Mike Ireland and Daria Cercek are being elevated to run the film group now as co-heads. Ireland and Cercek will report directly to Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, effective pronto. Cercek and Ireland will continue to oversee the studio’s motion picture slate from development through release for Paramount Pictures, as well as leading casting, physical production and post-production. Jeremy Kramer will lead Paramount Players, also reporting to Robbins. “Daria and Michael each have built tremendous track records in their careers, and their collective...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy