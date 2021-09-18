CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County cuts deal to end fight over Arizona Senate subpoena

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Board members overseeing Arizona’s most populous county reached an agreement Friday evening with the Republican-controlled state Senate that will end a standoff over a Senate demand that they hand over computer routers for use in an unprecedented partisan election review. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced...

www.rutlandherald.com

