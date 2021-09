Mahomes has historically come out of the gate at his absolute best, powered in part by the annual schematic innovations that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid springs on opponents. Here’s how ridiculous it has been: Mahomes has a 10-0 career record in September, including 34 touchdown passes and zero — yes, zero — interceptions. He has averaged 330 passing yards per game over the season’s first month, and he’s the only quarterback in NFL history to throw at least three touchdown passes in each of his first three season-opening starts.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO