Geis: Managing Dust During Weaning

By Jake Geis, DVM Sioux Falls
Yankton Daily Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the many downsides to drought is it often forces us into early weaning. While early weaning is not a bad thing and can be very profitable if done correctly, one of the challenges we find with these early weaned drought calves is we have to keep them in a dry, dusty pen. Dust isn’t ideal for a number of reasons, as it can affect health and decrease performance. But since short grass necessitates using these dry pens, how can we mitigate the effects of dust to keep our calves, and ourselves, comfortable?

