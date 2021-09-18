Jontae Morris’ 224 yards, 3 TDs help Cedar Cliff pull away from Red Land
Cedar Cliff scored twice in 45 seconds in the third quarter to break open a tight game with Red Land on and pull away for a 35-21 victory. After the West Shore School District rivals played to a 7-7 tie in the first half, the Colts turned to running back Jontae Morris to begin the third quarter. Running mostly between the tackles, Morris piled up 22- and 16-yard gains before scoring on a 3-yard run to break the tie.www.pennlive.com
