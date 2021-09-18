Woodbury man charged in fatal shooting of man outside Como bar

A Woodbury man is accused of fatally shooting a Minneapolis man in the parking lot of a bar in the Como neighborhood in August. Kenwan Deshawn Hunter, 27, was charged Friday in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder (with intent and while committing a felony) and one count of illegally possessing a firearm. According to the charges, Hunter shot and killed Glenn Danen Smith, 27, after Smith and another man had been fighting.