CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Be Remade By Warner Bros

By Sarah Smith
uncrazed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros is currently working on a remake of the 1992 romantic drama, ‘The Bodyguard‘, starring Whitney Houston. According to Variety, Matthew López is attached to write the re-imagined feature. Lawrence Kasdan, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce. The original story followed Secret Service Member, Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner),...

www.uncrazed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Warner Bros’ ‘The Bodyguard’ Reboot Taps Scribe Matthew López To Pen

Tony-nominated The Inheritance playwright Matthew López is writing the remake of Warner Bros’ 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard. That pic starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston (who died in 2012), grossing $411M WW. The new movie is reportedly inspired by the 1992 romantic drama which followed a former Secret Service agent, played by Costner, who takes on the job of bodyguard to an R&B singer, whose lifestyle is most unlike a President’s. The Bodyguard repped Houston’s big screen debut at the time. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will serve as EP. Lin...
MOVIES
Vulture

The Bodyguard Is Getting Remade Because Nothing Is Sacred

First the hologram, now this? Nearly three decades after The Bodyguard was released in theaters and became a cultural phenomenon with stars Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner (and, of course, the third star known as the soundtrack), the film is being remade with a script from Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López. Variety reports that López, best known for writing Broadway’s The Inheritance, has been hired to pen a “reimagining” of the romantic drama set in the present day. While Variety states that nobody is attached in the two leading roles yet, “combos from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated.” Free idea: Mix it up and do a gender-swap with Donald Fagen and Kate Winslet.
MOVIES
uncrazed.com

Ashton Sanders To Play Bobby Brown In Whitney Houston Biopic

Ashton Sanders is to step into the shoes of Bobby Brown in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody‘. The new feature is based upon the life of the late musical legend – portrayed on-screen by Naomi Ackie. Whitney Houston remains one of the most successful music...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Dan Lin
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Lawrence Kasdan
Deadline

Stanley Tucci To Play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci has been tapped to play Grammy-winning producer Clive Davis in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming feature film about the late musical icon Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on Houston’s epic life and music. Kasi Lemmons is directing, with Anthony McCarten penning the script. Davis was the lawyer-turned-music producer and executive who had an extraordinary eye for spotting talent. That ability to find a star before they erupted on the scene led him to the wildly talented Houston before anyone knew who she was...
THEATER & DANCE
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Lori Harvey’s Net Worth?

By now, you should have a pretty good idea of who Lori Harvey is. Aside from her relation to comedian Steve Harvey, the 24-year-old American model has been in the headlines numerous times for her often high-profile relationships with other celebrities and musicians. She was the talk of the town in 2020 when she began dating her current boyfriend, Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Though she may not be as famous or as rich as her father⏤or her list of well-known boyfriends, for that matter⏤Harvey has made herself quite well-known outside of her personal life and has even managed to secure herself a few bucks along the way. So how much money has she made so far?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#The Bodyguard#Celebrity News#Secret Service
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Down In Tears As She Films ‘Ellen’ Interview For The Last Time — Watch

It’s the end of an era! Jennifer Aniston cries and wipes away tears as she makes her very emotional return to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for its final season. All good things must come to an end. The nineteenth and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premieres on September 13. Jennifer Aniston, 52, will be a guest on the September 14 episode, and a new sneak peek reveals her on-air reunion with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, is filled with tears.
CELEBRITIES
Empire

Actor Michael K Williams Dies, Aged 54

An actor with a rich, varied career and a notable presence in both drama and comedy, has died. Michael Kenneth Williams was 54. Born in 1966 in Brooklyn and raised in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Williams' first gigs in entertainment included work as a dancer for the likes of Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters, George Michael and Madonna. But that wasn't where his true passion lay, and he pursued acting, participating in several productions of the La MaMA Experimental Theatre, the prestigious National Black Theatre Company and the Theater for a New Generation directed by Mel Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnet tights and stilettos

Shania Twain sent fans into a spin this week with a striking photo shared on social media. The country star - who celebrated her 56th birthday on 28 August - posted a photo taken mid-performance and was quickly inundated with comments. The image shows Shania dressed in a short black...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy