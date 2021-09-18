Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Roger Mills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis and northwestern Roger Mills Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Durham, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crawford and Durham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
