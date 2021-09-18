CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Roger Mills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis and northwestern Roger Mills Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Durham, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crawford and Durham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, OK
County
Roger Mills County, OK
County
Ellis County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy