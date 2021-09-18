CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jagged' Review: A Documentary Looks Back at When - and Why - Alanis Morissette Ruled

By Owen Gleiberman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt tells the story of Alanis Morissette’s rise, and of how she took over (and changed) the pop music landscape, in 1995, with the release of “Jagged Little Pill.” The album went on to sell 33 million copies; it remains the second biggest-selling album of the ’90s, and the 12th biggest album of all time. But even before those stats piled up, you could feel the revolutionary fervor of it.

Alanis Morissette Calls Upcoming Documentary About Her “Salacious”

A new documentary about Alanis Morissette called Jagged by director Alison Klayman is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this week and has already caused quite a stir as Morissette herself is not due to attend. The documentary is set to include a series of lengthy interviews that Klayman conducted with Morisette in regards to her rise to stardom and her different experiences in that climb to her level of success today. In reference to Morissette’s inability to attend, Klayman told The Post: “Of course I wish Alanis could be there. It was a privilege to make this film and I’m really proud of it. Hopefully there will be other opportunities in the future for her to come to film events.”
Alanis Morissette Says She Was Raped at 15 in New Documentary Jagged

Alanis Morissette says in the new HBO documentary Jagged that she was raped multiple times as a 15-year-old — and that when she told people about it, no one did anything. The film, now playing at the Toronto International Film Festival, focuses on Morissette’s breakout stardom in the ’90s and the difficulties of navigating the music industry as a young female star. The critical praise she received was often undercut by criticism of how “angry” she seemed. But she became one of the most successful artists in pop-rock history, and an inspiration to artists like Taylor Swift and Beyonce, both of whom are seen performing her song “You Oughta Know” in the doc.
Alanis Morissette Slams ‘Jagged’ Doc, Claims Filmmakers Had ‘Salacious Agenda’

Alanis Morissette criticized the upcoming documentary Jagged, saying it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true” in a statement to Rolling Stone. Jagged was directed by Alison Klayman and is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Although, as The Washington Post reported last Friday, September 10th, Morissette seemed unhappy with the film and did not plan to attend the premiere. In her statement, Morissette explained her involvement in the film, and why she no longer wishes to support it. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary...
Alanis Morissette Says HBO Doc Jagged Has ‘Facts That Are Simply Not True’

Alanis Morissette has distanced herself from Jagged, Alison Klayman’s forthcoming HBO documentary about the singer-songwriter. Following the movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Washington Post reported that the film includes Morissette coming forward with statutory-rape allegations against unnamed men. It also claimed Morissette had refused to promote the film. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown),” she said in a statement to Variety. “I was lulled into a false sense of security, and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”
Alanis Morissette Slams The HBO Documentary About The Making Of Her Iconic Album Jagged Little Pill

Music documentaries are nothing new with iconic musicians. Take rock queen Tina Turner and pop superstar Janet Jackson, who have headlined their own. Now music superstar Alanis Morissette has added her name to the list. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill, Morissette decided to participate in a documentary titled Jagged. Despite his initial cooperation with filmmaker Alison Klayman, the “You Oughta Know” singer wasn’t satisfied with the results. The rock star decided to speak out against the HBO feature documentary.
