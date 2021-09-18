Deadly Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease suspected in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A disease deadly to deer is spreading throughout New York State. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has spread to Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Oswego, Suffolk, and Ulster counties. The DEC is also tracking suspected cases in Albany, Jefferson, Oneida, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Sullivan, and Westchester counties.www.news10.com
