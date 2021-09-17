CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks fall on Wall Street, giving up the week's gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
myheraldreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street capped an up-and-down week of trading Friday with a broad sell-off that wiped out the major indexes’ gains for the week. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% and posted its second straight weekly loss. About 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index fell. Technology and communication companies accounted for much of the pullback. Industrial and financial stocks also were big drags on the index. Only the index’s health care sector managed a gain.

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

Let me be clear: No one knows with any level of certainly when the next recession is going to happen. No one. But that doesn't stop strategists at big banks or talking heads on financial news outlets from trying to make predictions. And particularly as of late, concerns including higher inflation, the Fed's policies, and the ongoing pandemic are all complicating things more for investors.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Energy Stocks#Wall Street#The Federal Reserve#Regions Asset Management#Treasury#Schlumberger#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Carnival#Norwegian Cruise Line#Fed
MarketWatch

Cue Health stock opens nearly 5% above IPO price, then keeps rising

Cue Health Inc. received a warm reception on Wall Street Friday, as the stock opened 4.8% above its initial public offering price, and kept rising. The California-based COVID-19 test maker's IPO priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range, as the company raised $200.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $16.76 at 11:37 a.m. Eastern for 1.4 million shares. The stock rallied since then, and was recently up 27.8% at $20.45 in afternoon trading, which values the company at about $2.94 billion. The stock's strong debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.1% and the S&P 500 was little changed.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks Poised to Win in a Post-Pandemic Recovery

The Nasdaq was largely flat on Friday. Costco shares rose after solid earnings from the warehouse retailer. An upgrade for restaurant stocks lifted shares of Chuy's Holdings. The stock market was largely flat on Friday, taking a rest after a turbulent week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was down slightly shortly after noon EDT, but it had bounced back considerably from larger losses earlier in the session.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
money.com

When to Expect the Next Stock Market Correction, According to Investment Pros

When the stock market stumbled earlier this week, you may have been spooked, and understandably so. The market dip, which was attributed to investors' concerns about the high debt levels of one of China's largest real estate developers, was hard to stomach given the resilient bull market we've seen over the past year, with the S&P 500 up 100% last month compared to its March 2020 pandemic low.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy