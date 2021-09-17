Afternoon opens in Brooklyn soon with trendy Korean treats
A new food hall cafe hybrid is bringing a Korean food tour to Brooklyn, all in one space. Afternoon, created by Group KFF, a New York-based Korean restaurant brand company, will offer several trendy Korean fast food spots in a new space in Williamsburg, at 148 N. 7th Street. Afternoon, which is truly the perfect stop for an indulgent mid-day snack, will house Jongro Rice Hotdog, Mochi Mochi Donut, Croffle Haus, EggLab and Brooklyn Roasting Company.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0