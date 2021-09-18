CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Eastern Elko County; Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 425, 437, 438, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 424 Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County, Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

