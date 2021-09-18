CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan father files $1M lawsuit after teacher cuts daughter's hair

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher employee without parental consent is suing the district for $1 million. Jimmy Hoffmeyer filed the lawsuit against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, a librarian and a teacher assistant on Tuesday, alleging racial discrimination, assault, battery ethnic intimidation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. His daughter is biracial.

jo me
7d ago

No body is supposed to touch your child I don’t care who it is the parent should’ve been called immediately and they would’ve picked up the child and then they decide what to do with her hair not the teacher evidently the teacher is very bold in doing that and she should be ousted from the school district I’m with the parents 100%

Matthew Mcgrath
7d ago

these school employees have no right to have cut the girls hair. teachers are not parents. hope the family wins

Rob Lott
7d ago

Dad needs to get everyone involved and sue all of them for a million !! Only in a heavily unionized school system does the father be the last to be informed !!

