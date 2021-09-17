Blue13’s ‘Shaadi’ | Outdoor, Immersive, Contemporary Bollywood Dance Celebration at Heritage Square Museum
You are invited to the Indian wedding of the season! Blue13 Dance Company requests your attendance at an outdoor, site-specific, audience immersive contemporary and Bollywood dance spectacular. Two performances of Shaadi (Hindi for “wedding”) take place on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at L.A.’s iconic Heritage Square Museum. Grab a mask and get ready to dance.southpasadenan.com
