CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Kähvi Coffee and Café adds Scandinavian-Mexican flavor to RoRo

By Alyssa Munoz
azbigmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext time you’re on Roosevelt Row, look for the white brick building, home of Kähvi Coffee and Café. What was once Be Coffee, is now a new ambiance where “contemporary meets bohemian.” Kähvi Coffee and Café opened on July 12, inside the trendy monOrchid mixed-use community space on Roosevelt Avenue and Third Street. The new café is owned by partners Jordan Taylor and Julian Wright, founder of the restaurant group Fork and Dagger Hospitality. Wright is launching two other restaurants inside monOrchid later this year including Sake Haus and Pedal Haus Brewery.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Wright
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy