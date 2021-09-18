Kähvi Coffee and Café adds Scandinavian-Mexican flavor to RoRo

Next time you’re on Roosevelt Row, look for the white brick building, home of Kähvi Coffee and Café. What was once Be Coffee, is now a new ambiance where “contemporary meets bohemian.” Kähvi Coffee and Café opened on July 12, inside the trendy monOrchid mixed-use community space on Roosevelt Avenue and Third Street. The new café is owned by partners Jordan Taylor and Julian Wright, founder of the restaurant group Fork and Dagger Hospitality. Wright is launching two other restaurants inside monOrchid later this year including Sake Haus and Pedal Haus Brewery.