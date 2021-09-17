Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson Allocates Reserve Funding for Two Neighborhood Master Site Plans
Ethiopian Community Association and DeKalb County Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs to receive funding. DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is allocating a total of $55,500 from her District 7 Reserve for Appropriation funds to assist two entities in the creation of their master site plans that will enhance the quality of life in DeKalb County.www.dekalbcountyga.gov
