Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson Allocates Reserve Funding for Two Neighborhood Master Site Plans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening to discuss capitalizing the American Rescue Plan Act funds to match state or private funding opportunities. During the discussion on the funds, the city manager gave council members a list of things they have discussed utilizing their dollars on. That list includes items like sidewalks, a façade grant, portable radios for fire and police, an urban redevelopment authorities business loan, the purchase of an end loader and an excavator for public works and funding for the Clarksburg Water Board, as well as sewer projects. The city has already received $3.3 million of the $6.2 million in funding.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO