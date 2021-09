CLEVELAND -- I knocked and entered the patient’s room in the emergency department. He was the first patient I was seeing by myself during my second year of medical school. Lying on the bed was a young man, not far from my age, writhing in agony as he clutched his belly and breathed rapidly. He was in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a sometimes fatal complication of diabetes. As I spoke to him, the reason for his condition became apparent – he had been rationing his insulin, often struggling to afford its regular use.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO