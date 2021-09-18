Salvation Army looks for local families in need

Norfolk, Va. - The Salvation Army is looking for local families in need of help this Christmas season.

Officials say those facing economic hardships or a household crisis and have children 12-years-old or older may be eligible for holiday assistance this year.

Applications are open now until October 8 here .

Applicants residing in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake (zip codes 23320, 23322, 23324, 23325) must apply with the Angel Tree Code - HRAC21. Applicants residing in Portsmouth and Chesapeake (zip codes 23321 and 23323) MUST apply with the Angel Tree Code - PORTS21.

Applicants will need the following items to apply:

A working E-mail address