Salvation Army looks for local families in need
Norfolk, Va. - The Salvation Army is looking for local families in need of help this Christmas season.
Officials say those facing economic hardships or a household crisis and have children 12-years-old or older may be eligible for holiday assistance this year.
Applications are open now until October 8 here .
Applicants residing in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake (zip codes 23320, 23322, 23324, 23325) must apply with the Angel Tree Code - HRAC21. Applicants residing in Portsmouth and Chesapeake (zip codes 23321 and 23323) MUST apply with the Angel Tree Code - PORTS21.
Applicants will need the following items to apply:
- A working E-mail address
- Computer/Smart Phone with Camera - Applicants will be required to upload pictures of the documents below:
- Picture ID - Government picture ID for parent/guardian applying
- Proof of Address - If the ID above shows the wrong address, you will need to provide an additional document showing accurate address information. They will accept either a utility bill or lease/mortgage documents that include both your name and your current address.
- Child ID/Birth Date (ages 0-12 only) - Birth Certificates are preferred, although they will accept other government documentation so long as it includes the child's name, date of birth, and parent information
- Custody Papers - If you are not the biological parent of the child you're applying for, you must also prove legal guardianship
