NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2014, Notre Dame will meet up with Purdue in the battle for the Shillelagh Trophy. Before 2014, the Fighting Irish and the Boilermakers had met up every year since 1946. The Irish haven’t lost to Purdue since 2007. Irish Quarterback Jack Coan is familiar with Jeff Brohm’s squad, having faced him multiples times in his time playing for the Wisconsin Badgers.